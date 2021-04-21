COVID-19 update | France expects to lift domestic travel restrictions on May 3

French President Emmanuel Macron, center attends a weekly meeting about the vaccination campaign, with Prime Minister Jean Castex, left, Secretary General of the Elysee Palace Alexis Kohler, right, Government's spokesman Gabriel Attal, second left, Health Minister Olivier Veran, second right, at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, France, Tuesday April, 20, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Lewis Joly, pool)

Domestic travel restrictions imposed to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 virus are expected to be lifted on May 3, the government said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal also said that President Emmanuel Macron's administration was sticking to a base case scenario of bars and restaurants to re-open outdoor seatings by mid-May.

"On May 3, it is expected that travel restrictions will be lifted", he told reporters.

The French government has also decided to order COVID-19 tests for travellers coming from India, Attal said, in a bid to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant.

The prime minister's office on Saturday said the country would order a strict 10-day quarantine for all travellers coming from Brazil starting April 24.

The office added that same measures would gradually be put in place by April 24 for people returning from Argentina, Chile and South Africa, where the presence of other coronavirus variants were detected.