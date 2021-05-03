COVID-19: Delhi High Court demands clarification on oxygen concentrators lying in Customs for clearance

Amid this terrible oxygen crisis, the Delhi High Court ordered the Centre to provide details of oxygen concentrators that are lying in the customs department for clearance, by 3 pm on May 3.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

The national capital of India, Delhi, has been reeling under massive oxygen shortage, in the deadly second wave of coronavirus that the country is trying to battle. Amid this terrible oxygen crisis, the Delhi High Court ordered the Centre to provide details of oxygen concentrators that are lying in the customs department for clearance, by 3 pm on May 3.

On May 1, the Delhi High Court had ordered that the national capital must receive its full quota of medical oxygen that day "by whatever means".

Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, hearing the case, had remarked that 'water has gone above the head' and we cannot shut our eyes to the lives lost because of this shortage.

The Supreme Court, late evening on May 2, ordered that the deficit supply of oxygen to Delhi must be rectified on or before midnight of May 3.

To the uninformed, an oxygen concentrator is a device that filters out other gases from ambient air and channels pure oxygen. The device is in high demand by both hospitals and patients who are in home isolation.

Nearly 40 deaths across several hospitals of the city have been put down to the shortage, according to a report by NDTV.