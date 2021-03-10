BMC tightens norms in Mumbai: Buildings with over 5 cases to declare flat numbers with COVID patients on notice boards

Mumbai has witnessed a spurt in cases since February (Image: Reuters)

Buildings in Mumbai with over five COVID-19 cases would be required to declare flat numbers with infected patients on notice boards, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on March 10.

"The building with more than five patients will be sealed for any movement and buildings having less than five patients will be sealed only on the floors which have positive COVID patients. As of March 9, 2,762 floors were sealed with 4,183 positive patients," said the statement issued by the civic body.

Police cases would also be filed against those who skip home quarantine, the BMC said, adding that persons found flouting the home isolation norms would be "compulsorily shifted to instructional quarantines".

Over 90 percent of the new cases in Mumbai, in the past two months, are linked to high-rises and buildings, it further claimed.

The city has been reporting over 1,000 cases a day for more than a week.

As per the last update issued by the health department on March 9, Mumbai city had reported 1,012 new cases in the preceding 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,35,595, while two deaths took the fatality count to 11,510. The number of active cases stood at 10,736.

The BMC, apart from announcing the tightening of curbs, also claimed to have received the Centre's approval for "24x7 vaccination" in the city.

"Private centers for COVID-19 vaccination in BMC limits are allowed to operate 24×7. Centre has approved BMC's proposal in this regard. BMC has requested Center to do necessary changes to its vaccination registration website to facilitate this," news agency ANI quoted the civic body as stating.

"After Centre's approval for 24×7 vaccination at private centers, BMC aims for around 1 lakh vaccination every day. With current timing of 8-12 hour shifts for vaccination around 35,000-40,000 people are getting vaccinated every day," the statement further added.