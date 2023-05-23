English
    Safari Industries — Can the stock continue to fly?

    With an unprecedented surge in travel, multiple growth levers are at play for this luggage company

    Madhuchanda Dey
    May 23, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
    Safari appears to be making the most of the return to normalcy with a 57 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Strong YoY revenue performance in Q4  Gross margin improves for second consecutive quarter  Operating margin improves meaningfully, structural positives at play  Favourable industry tailwinds  Strong earnings trajectory, valuation discount to consumer universe Safari Industries (CMP: Rs 2589, Market Cap: Rs 6139 crore), one of our top picks from the discretionary consumption space, has had a stellar run — up 183 percent in the past year against a 13 percent return on the Nifty. The key question now is whether the stock can continue with...

