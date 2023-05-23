Safari Industries — Can the stock continue to fly?

Safari appears to be making the most of the return to normalcy with a 57 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong YoY revenue performance in Q4 Gross margin improves for second consecutive quarter Operating margin improves meaningfully, structural positives at play Favourable industry tailwinds Strong earnings trajectory, valuation discount to consumer universe Safari Industries (CMP: Rs 2589, Market Cap: Rs 6139 crore), one of our top picks from the discretionary consumption space, has had a stellar run — up 183 percent in the past year against a 13 percent return on the Nifty. The key question now is whether the stock can continue with...