Infosys signs MoU with Aramco to boost AI in human resource technology

Infosys also plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco’s HR platform, to boost overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

IT services firm Infosys on April 24 announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco to collaborate on accelerating its human resource (HR) technology.

“Together, Infosys and Aramco aspire to bring new insights to HR data and analytics; scale the use of automation tools; and enhance employee experience through artificial intelligence (AI) technologies,” the IT company said in a regulatory filing.

Moreover, Infosys also plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco’s HR platform, to boost the overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively.

Additionally, it aims to leverage AI to further bolster Aramco’s employee learning and development experiences and reduce skill gaps. “This will attempt to help Aramco unlock talent to match people to opportunities in the company,” it added.

ALSO READ: India has a unique opportunity and responsibility in AI: Vishal Sikka

The agreement also intends to work on analysing how automation can optimise repetitive tasks related to HR management through AI-powered learning, reducing time and effort in training delivery. The AI-powered analysis will aim to provide insights, track return on investment and support Aramco with algorithmic decision-making to spot trends and identify relevant recruitment channels.

Commenting on the MoU, Faisal A. Al-Hajji, SVP of Human Resources at Aramco, said, “This collaboration will allow us to explore ways to further upgrade our focus on customer-centricity and transform our digital HR offerings.”

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, added, “Through this collaboration, we intend to bring our digital expertise and tools to Aramco’s HR practice to deliver a world-class employee experience. By aiming to incorporate high-level AI and automation into their employee management model, we will attempt to help Aramco scale and enhance their talent model.”

The internet is abuzz with all the things that OpenAI's ChatGPT can do, ranging from essay-writing to coding to conversations like a human.

Generative AI is fast emerging as the new tech battleground as companies go head-to-head to bag a bigger share of the pie. The immense popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT has thrust the new technology into the spotlight.

In light of this, Infosys's Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh earlier said the company is leveraging generative AI capabilities for clients.

“We have active projects with clients working with generative AI platforms to address specific areas within their business. We have trained open-source generative AI platforms on our internal software development libraries. We anticipate generative AI to provide more opportunities for work with our clients, and to enable us to improve our productivity,” Parekh said in a conference after declaring its fourth quarter financial results.

Meanwhile, shares of Infosys on Monday (April 24) closed almost flat at Rs 1,226.30 apiece on BSE.