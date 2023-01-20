Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 employees or 6% workforce worldwide

The layoffs are global and impact US staff immediately, Google said.

As tech layoffs intensify across companies, Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 percent of workforce worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a mail.

The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company,Pichai said adding that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

“These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities," Pichai added.

The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.

The layoffs are global and impact US staff immediately, Google said.

With the layoffs, Google joins a host of other tech giants that have drastically scaled back operations amid a faltering global economy and soaring inflation. Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Twitter and Amazon.com have all slashed their ranks.

In accordance to the announcement, Pichai added that the tech giant will "support employees as they look for their next opportunity.

In the US, Pichai stated the the company will pay employees during the full notification period (minimum 60 days).

Google will also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting.

The will pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time and will be offering 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

Moreover, outside the US, the search engine giant will support employees in line with local practices.

The announcement comes just after Reuters reported that Google is deferring a portion of its employees' year-end bonuses as part of a transition to a new performance management system.

The company will pay 80% advance bonus to eligible employees initially and the remainder in later months, a spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the move was communicated to staff last year.

Meanwhile, in October, the company reported earnings and revenue that missed analyst expectations. Profit declined 27 percent to $13.9 billion compared to the prior year.

At that time, Pichai said Google would curb its expenses and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the number of new jobs would fall by more than half in the fourth quarter from the previous period.

(With agency inputs)