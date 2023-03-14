English
    Blackstone divests 20.5% stake in Sona BLW Precision for Rs 4,917 cr

    PTI
    March 14, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST
    Private equity firm Blackstone on Monday sold its 20.50 percent stake in auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings for Rs 4,917 crore through an open market transaction.

    Blackstone, through its affiliate Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd offloaded the shares in Sona BLW. Singapore VII Topco III Pte is a promoter entity in Sona BLW.

    Monetary Authority of Singapore, Government of Singapore, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Fidelity Asian Values Plc, Societe Generale, among others were the buyers of the shares.

    According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Singapore VII Topco III Pte offloaded 11,99,25,641 shares, amounting to 20.50 per cent stake in the company.

    The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 410.04 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 4,917.43 crore.

    As of December 2022, Singapore VII Topco III Pte owned 20.50 per cent stake in the company.

    On Monday, shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings closed 6.93 per cent lower at Rs 405.80 apiece on the BSE.

    PTI
