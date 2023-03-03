English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 day to go : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Axis Mutual Fund aims to collect Rs 50 crore from new fund

    The fund offer -- Nifty G-Sec September 2032 index fund -- is an open-ended target maturity debt index fund investing in the constituents of the Nifty G-Sec September 2032 index.

    PTI
    March 03, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Axis Mutual Fund aims to collect around Rs 50 crore from the new fund it is launching next Monday during the primary subscription period.

    The fund offer -- Nifty G-Sec September 2032 index fund -- is an open-ended target maturity debt index fund investing in the constituents of the Nifty G-Sec September 2032 index.

    Aditya Pagaria and Hardik Shah will be managing the new fund which has no exit load.

    The new fund will open for subscription on March 6 and close on March 13, it said in a statement on Friday.

    The chief business development officer at the fund house Raghav Iyengar said the company is looking at collecting at least Rs 50 crore during the primary offer period.

    PTI
    Tags: #Axis Mutual Fund
    first published: Mar 3, 2023 07:27 pm