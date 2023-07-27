AIX Connect receives regulatory approval to fly under 'Air India Express' brand

Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and AirAsia India are currently part of AIX Connect. The merger process of Air India Express and AirAsia India as well as that of Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, with Air India is underway.

Tata Group-owned Air India's subsidiary, AIX Connect, operating as AirAsia India, announced on July 27 that it has received regulatory approval to operate its flights under the ‘Air India Express’ branding.

AIX Connect said the progress is a major acceleration in the integration endeavors, involving the harmonisation of customer touch points, products, and services across both airlines - AirAsia India and Air India Express.

Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and AirAsia India are currently part of AIX Connect. The merger process of Air India Express and AirAsia India as well as that of Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, with Air India is underway.

With the regulatory nod, Air India Express and AirAsia India are now permitted to jointly promote, sell, and operate their services as 'Air India Express'.

Currently, Air India Express connects 20 domestic destinations and 14 international destinations while AIX Connect serves 19 domestic destinations.

In March, Air India Express and AirAsia India launched their shared website, airindiaexpress.com, to provide customers to access to services from both airlines on a single platform, streamlining the travel process. Air India Express said it has also included 'Gourmair', in-flight dining menu from AirAsia India.

Over the past few months, Air India Express and AIX Connect have taken significant steps towards the integration.

Earlier this month, 'Xpress Ahead' priority services were extended as an ancillary add-on to guests of both airlines, offering priority check-in, boarding and baggage, the statement said.

