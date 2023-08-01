Aditya Birla's hospitality arm adds four brands to its portfolio

The four brands cover various segments ranging from mid-market to premium.

Aditya Birla Group's hospitality division, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH), has acquired 100 percent ownership of KA Hospitality Private Limited (KAH), the company that possesses the renowned CinCin brand. KAH also holds the franchise rights for three other international restaurant brands: Hakkasan, Yauatcha and Nara Thai.

The strategic deal adds these iconic restaurant brands to ABNAH's collection.

The four brands cover various segments ranging from mid-market to premium. Hakkasan offers contemporary Cantonese cuisine. Yauatcha, originating from London, is a dim sum teahouse. Nara Thai represents contemporary Thai cuisine, and CinCin is a modern Italian brand, which embodies the cultural lifestyle of La Dolce Vita in Italy.

Commenting on the acquisition, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and founder, ABNAH said, “We continue to believe in the remarkable potential of the premium casual dining space, spurred by rising disposable income and evolving lifestyles of the Indian consumer. The intersection of growing affluence and the desire for new-age, high-quality dining experiences presents an incredible growth opportunity."

In 2011, the late Kishor Bajaj established KA Hospitality and introduced Hakkasan and Yauatcha to Mumbai. Continuing his legacy, Karyna Bajaj assumed the role of executive director in 2016 and added Nara Thai to its offerings and created the brand CinCin.