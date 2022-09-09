English
    Zydus acquires rights to market MonoFerric injection in India, Nepal from Pharmacosmos A/S of Denmark

    PTI
    September 09, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

    Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has acquired rights to market MonoFerric (iron isomaltoside) injection, used to treat iron deficiency in adult patients, in India and Nepal from Denmark-based Pharmacosmos A/S.

    MonoFerric is indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency in adult patients when oral iron preparations are ineffective or cannot be used or where there is a clinical need to deliver iron rapidly, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Zydus Lifesciences did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

    Iron Deficiency is a severe healthcare challenge and also impacts the quality of life more so in CKD (chronic kidney disease) patients, Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Dr Sharvil Patel said.

    With this introduction, he said these patients will get access to this critical therapy which will be enhanced by the company's "strong last-mile delivery".

    The MonoFerric iron isomaltoside 1,000 solution for injection/infusion, is a rapid, single dose IV iron (up to 20 mg/kg bodyweight) developed to reduce the number of infusions required to achieve iron correction.

    The company said MonoFerric is available in over 30 countries including the US and Europe and over 28 million doses have been administered since launch.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 02:13 pm
