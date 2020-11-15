Zoom to lift 40-minute time limit only for Thanksgiving: Report

Videoconferencing platform has Zoom announced that it would be lifting its 40-minute limit even for non-paying users on Thanksgiving which is celebrated on November 26 in the US.

According to a LiveMint report, this time limit has been a major obstacle amid the coronavirus pandemic, which often forces teams to restart the calls after the time limit comes to an end.

The time limit barrier on Thanksgiving day will be removed from midnight (12:00 am ET) on Thanksgiving Day (November 26th) to 6 am ET on November 27. So far, there is no confirmation if the time limit will also be removed in other markets like India, the report said.

Rival video conferencing platforms to Zoom like Google Meet have similar time limits in place. For instance, Google Meet has a limit of 60 minutes. In addition, Google also charges a fee for enterprise-grade plans that remove the limit and expand the number of participants allowed.