PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zoom to lift 40-minute time limit only for Thanksgiving: Report

So far, there is no confirmation if the time limit will also be removed in other markets like India

Moneycontrol News

Videoconferencing platform has Zoom announced that it would be lifting its 40-minute limit even for non-paying users on Thanksgiving which is celebrated on November 26 in the US.

According to a LiveMint report, this time limit has been a major obstacle amid the coronavirus pandemic, which often forces teams to restart the calls after the time limit comes to an end.

The time limit barrier on Thanksgiving day will be removed from midnight (12:00 am ET) on Thanksgiving Day (November 26th) to 6 am ET on November 27. So far, there is no confirmation if the time limit will also be removed in other markets like India, the report said.

Close
Rival video conferencing platforms to Zoom like Google Meet have similar time limits in place. For instance, Google Meet has a limit of 60 minutes. In addition, Google also charges a fee for enterprise-grade plans that remove the limit and expand the number of participants allowed.
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Business #google meet #video conferencing #world #Zoom

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.