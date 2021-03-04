English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zoom recovers from hours-long outage, says issues were likely due to local internet glitch

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed nearly 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom at its peak at 9 am ET on March 3.

PTI
March 04, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Zoom Video Communications Inc said it had recovered from an outage where some users were unable to join meetings on the video-conferencing platform on Wednesday.

The company's status page said all systems were operational.

Zoom said the glitch was likely due to a localized internet service issue.

The platform has seen a meteoric rise in users, thanks to remote work and online learning against the backdrop of stay-at-home orders.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed nearly 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom at its peak at 9 am ET.

Close

Separately, telecom operator Verizon Communication Inc's internet services were also affected earlier, with nearly 5,400 users registering complaints at 10 am ET, according to Downdetector.

Verizon said it had since resolved the issue. "Earlier today there was an issue impacting internet routing for some of our customers. The issue has since been resolved,” a spokesperson for the telecom operator said.

In January, thousands of users across the US East Coast faced widespread internet outage from providers including Verizon, which disrupted services offered by Google, Amazon, Zoom, Slack and other technology firms.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.
PTI
TAGS: #Zoom
first published: Mar 4, 2021 08:24 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.