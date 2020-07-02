Zetwerk raises $21 million in Series C round led by Greenoaks Capital

Zetwerk has raised $21 million in a Series C funding round led by existing investor Greenoaks Capital, the software platform for custom manufacturing said on July 2.

Its other backers--venture firms Kae Capital, Sequoia, Accel and Lightspeed--also participated in the round.

“We plan to utilise the funds towards international expansion, launching new categories and strengthening our product stack,” CEO Amrit Acharya said in a statement.

Founded by Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary, all IIT alumni, Zetwerk is a manufacturing platform connecting original equipment manufacturers and engineering procurement construction customers across India, North America and Southeast Asia with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Zetwerk has a presence across categories including fabrication, machining, casting and forging. It helps customers in procuring custom products (which are not available off-the-shelf), real-time tracking and project management all the way till delivery.

For SME suppliers, Zetwerk claims it can enhance manufacturing capacity utilisation that helps in increasing revenue and profitability.

Zetwerk has so far raised $62 million. Late last year, it raised $35 million led by Lightspeed and Greenoaks.