    Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power line - IAEA

    The U.N. nuclear watchdog's experts now stationed at the plant were told by Ukrainian staff that the site's fourth operational 750 Kilovolt power line was down after three others were lost earlier.

    September 03, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST

    Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to the last remaining main external power line but continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday.

    The U.N. nuclear watchdog's experts now stationed at the plant were told by Ukrainian staff that the site's fourth operational 750 Kilovolt power line was down after three others were lost earlier, it said in a statement on its website.

    But IAEA experts also learned that a reserve line linking the facility to a nearby thermal power plant was delivering electricity to the external grid. This reserve line can also provide backup power to the ZNPP if needed, it said.
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 11:08 pm
