you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme, 2020: Key takeaways

Here are the key contours of the scheme

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After 24 hours of placing Yes Bank under moratorium and superseding its board, the Reserve Bank of India has announced a reconstruction scheme. Here are the key contours of the scheme.

- Yes Bank’s authorised capital to be altered to Rs 5,000 crore

- Number of equity shares reduced to 2,400 crore of face value Rs 2

-Investor bank to hold 49 percent stake in the reconstructed bank. It will acquire this stake for not less than Rs 10

- There is a three-year lock-in period for such investors. They also cannot reduce their holding below 26 percent

- The investor bank (State Bank of India) can appoint two nominee directors

- RBI may appoint additional directors to the reconstructed bank’s board

- No change has been made in the rights and liabilities of the reconstructed bank

- Bank’s Additional Tier 1 capital written down completely and permanently

- Account holder won’t be entitled to receive any compensation from the reconstructed bank

- The terms of service and remuneration of all employees of Yes Bank will continue to remain the same

- The board, however, can discontinue the services of key managerial personnel

- There will be no change in the offices or branch network of the reconstructed bank

- However, the reconstructed bank can open new offices and branches or close down existing offices or branches

To catch all live updates on this developing story, click here....

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 05:17 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #SBI #State Bank of India #Yes Bank

