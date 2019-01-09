App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yatra acquires corporate travel biz of PL Worldways

This acquisition will help strengthen Yatra's foothold in southern India, along with adding over 100 corporate clients to its existing client base of over 700, Yatra Online Inc said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Online travel firm Yatra Online Inc on Wednesday said it has acquired the corporate travel business of Chennai-based PL Worldways. The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the acquisition.

This acquisition will help strengthen Yatra's foothold in southern India, along with adding over 100 corporate clients to its existing client base of over 700, Yatra Online Inc said in a statement.

Yatra Online Inc Co-Founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi said, "With this acquisition, we not only strengthen our position in the growing corporate travel market in India, but also in southern India, which has been in our cross-hairs for some time."

Yatra's endeavour will be to deliver best-in-class service to PL Worldways' existing customer base, through its self-booking platform and expense management solution software, he added.

PL Worldways Chairman Anil Pathak, said, "PL Worldways' local connect and customer service expertise will complement Yatra's technology platform and leverage the largest hotel network in the country, helping clients optimise their travel spend and improve their travel processes.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #PL Worldways #Yatra Online

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.