Women's Day: My choice of murder weapon would be a block of ice, says Savie Karnel

I wish I had read a large picture book with an interesting story, colourful illustrations, mirrors and pop-up pages.
I grew up in a small town that had no bookstore. Occasionally there would to be small book fairs. My parents had bought a book of children's stories by Leo Tolstoy and a book of Russian folk tales. Perhaps, these were the first books meant for children that I read.
Oscar WildeA classic you'd like to have written
The BFGAn author you want to meet on the other side
The Nameless God is full from references of my childhood. The opening scene when Bachchu prays that a famous person dies so that he gets a day off from school and many other instances are from my life.
I wanted to be a writer from the time I was 11 years old. Journalism was part of the process of preparing myself to write books. I loved being on field for reporting, meeting people, learning the stories, watching the different facets of society closely. I have been using these insights in my writing. When I write now, I have to shake off the journalist in me and put myself in a child’s shoes. This transition has taken some practice.Children's books are...
Children’s books are the building blocks of the future. We often hear people say literature is the reflection of the society. When they say it, they refer to books for grown-ups. (But) if you want the reflection of the society to be compassionate and empathetic, you have to invest in and promote children’s literature. Kidlit is essential to create adults who think, question and are discerning.The book(s) you've gifted most
The Prophet by Khalil Gibran and Matilda by Roald Dahl
I once dressed as a Mad Hatter for a tea party. So I will keep that spot for myself. My older dog Duma is wise, expressive and graceful and deserves a place at the table. The other names that instantly come to mind are of my school friend Deepika Pai and college friend Ramla Umar. They are both witty, unabashedly curt and make hilarious judgemental comments. With them around, I wouldn’t mind being stuck at the tea table. There is something special about girlfriends, after all.If you were in a murder mystery, your choice of weapon would be
Urmila, Lakshmana’s wife in the Ramayana.A woman or girl in history you wish had got a different ending.
Laxmi Panda was a soldier in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. Her grandson approached me when I was a journalist to write about her as she was struggling to get a freedom fighter’s pension. The 78-year-old worked as domestic help to make ends meet. She got the pension but she died a few weeks later.