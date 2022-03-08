Women's Day: My choice of murder weapon would be a block of ice, says Savie Karnel

Savie Karnel aspires to do simple writing that sheds profound wisdom.

Savie Karnel is the author of the children’s book The Nameless God. She has been a journalist and has written for The New Indian Express and Mid Day in Bangalore. She now travels and collects stories from all over the country.

The first book you remember reading

The children’s magazine Chandamama.



The first book you wish you'd read

I wish I had read a large picture book with an interesting story, colourful illustrations, mirrors and pop-up pages. Read also: Women's Day Special coverage The first book you read that was meant for children

I grew up in a small town that had no bookstore. Occasionally there would to be small book fairs. My parents had bought a book of children’s stories by Leo Tolstoy and a book of Russian folk tales. Perhaps, these were the first books meant for children that I read. Your hands-down favourite writer

Oscar Wilde Close Related stories Women's Day: I'd be a Pterodactyl, when dinosaurs were at the cusp of evolving into birds, says Anup...

Women's Day: I don't want to meet my favourite authors, I'd just be gawping, says Menaka Raman A classic you'd like to have written

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. I wish I could achieve the art of being simple and yet profound in my writing.A character you wish you'd met

by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. I wish I could achieve the art of being simple and yet profound in my writing. The BFG An author you want to meet on the other side

Franz Kafka. I want to tell him that his writing is timeless. The human condition hasn’t changed yet, and I see Gregor Samsa in many people.

Inside jokes or references that found their way into your writing

The Nameless God is full from references of my childhood. The opening scene when Bachchu prays that a famous person dies so that he gets a day off from school and many other instances are from my life. Your most unconventional workspaces

I have chosen to be conventional in unconventional places. I wrote most parts of The Nameless God in Dharamshala. The whole town has beautiful views of the Dhauladhar range and every house has a backdrop of snow-covered mountains. But I chose to face a blank wall and write, rather than look out of the window at this sight. However, I think only one half of writing happens at a desk. The other half happens while you live your life -- meeting people, watching seasons change, gaping at the mountains or sitting by the sea.



On the transition from journalism to kidlit

I have chosen to be conventional in unconventional places. I wrote most parts ofin Dharamshala. The whole town has beautiful views of the Dhauladhar range and every house has a backdrop of snow-covered mountains. But I chose to face a blank wall and write, rather than look out of the window at this sight. However, I think only one half of writing happens at a desk. The other half happens while you live your life -- meeting people, watching seasons change, gaping at the mountains or sitting by the sea. I wanted to be a writer from the time I was 11 years old. Journalism was part of the process of preparing myself to write books. I loved being on field for reporting, meeting people, learning the stories, watching the different facets of society closely. I have been using these insights in my writing. When I write now, I have to shake off the journalist in me and put myself in a child’s shoes. This transition has taken some practice. Children's books are...

Children’s books are the building blocks of the future. We often hear people say literature is the reflection of the society. When they say it, they refer to books for grown-ups. (But) if you want the reflection of the society to be compassionate and empathetic, you have to invest in and promote children’s literature. Kidlit is essential to create adults who think, question and are discerning. The book(s) you've gifted most

The Prophet by Khalil Gibran and Matilda by Roald Dahl