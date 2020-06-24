Wall Street slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 163.14 points, or 0.62 percent, at the open to 25,992.96.
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq scaled a fresh peak, as investors assessed the risk to the domestic economy from a surge in coronavirus cases in several U.S. states.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.89 points, or 0.54 percent, at 3,114.40. The Nasdaq Composite fell 37.55 points, or 0.37 percent, at 10,093.82 shortly after market open.
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 07:15 pm