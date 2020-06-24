App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 163.14 points, or 0.62 percent, at the open to 25,992.96.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq scaled a fresh peak, as investors assessed the risk to the domestic economy from a surge in coronavirus cases in several U.S. states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 163.14 points, or 0.62 percent, at the open to 25,992.96.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.89 points, or 0.54 percent, at 3,114.40. The Nasdaq Composite fell 37.55 points, or 0.37 percent, at 10,093.82 shortly after market open.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

