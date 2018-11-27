Uber fined nearly $1.2 million by Dutch, UK over data breach

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office said Tuesday it fined the company 385,000 pounds ($491,000) and Dutch officials imposed a 600,000-euro ($679,000) fine for violating Dutch data protection laws.
The ride-hailing service Uber has been fined the equivalent of nearly $1.2 million by British and Dutch authorities for failing to protect customers' data during a cyberattack in 2016.
Britain's Information Commissioner's Office said Tuesday it fined the company 385,000 pounds ($491,000) and Dutch officials imposed a 600,000-euro ($679,000) fine for violating Dutch data protection laws.
British officials cited a series of "avoidable data security flaws" that allowed personal data for roughly 2.7 million U.K. customers to be downloaded by hackers during an incident in October and November 2016.