Last Updated : Nov 27, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: AP

Uber fined nearly $1.2 million by Dutch, UK over data breach

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office said Tuesday it fined the company 385,000 pounds ($491,000) and Dutch officials imposed a 600,000-euro ($679,000) fine for violating Dutch data protection laws.

The ride-hailing service Uber has been fined the equivalent of nearly $1.2 million by British and Dutch authorities for failing to protect customers' data during a cyberattack in 2016.

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office said Tuesday it fined the company 385,000 pounds ($491,000) and Dutch officials imposed a 600,000-euro ($679,000) fine for violating Dutch data protection laws.

British officials cited a series of "avoidable data security flaws" that allowed personal data for roughly 2.7 million U.K. customers to be downloaded by hackers during an incident in October and November 2016.

Dutch officials say Uber did not report the data breach to authorities within 72 hours as required by regulations. Officials say 174,000 Dutch citizens were affected by the data breach.
First Published on Nov 27, 2018 05:10 pm

