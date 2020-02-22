Hindi connects large part of India together: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 22 said Hindi has connected large parts of the country together and has become a big medium of employment. "Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, understood the importance of Hindi and advocated its promotion across the entire world," he said, addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'Bhasha Mahotsav -2020" program at Lucknow University here.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addresses people in Hindi on global platforms. He emotionally connects the entire world to India," said the Chief Minister.

Talking of the growing importance of Hindi, the Chief Minister said, "People from different countries come today to India and learn Hindi for communication. earlier we had to communicate to them only in English. This is a new beginning."

"Hindi today has become a big medium of employment. It has also connected together large parts of the country," he said.

"With the help of Sanskrit and practical knowledge of Hindi and English, we can generate employment opportunities for many people," he said.

The chief minister also talked of the need of setting up a 'Bhasha University' for Indian languages, saying the university "needs to prepare courses and supply chains according to the demand".

Only then, we will be able to compete," he added.

"There are many universities both inside and outside the country, where qualified teachers are required to teach Sanskrit and Hindi. The need for teachers worldwide can be fulfilled only when the universities start teaching the language," he added.

Long ago, the sages of India connected Sanskrit with employment. If a person studying Sanskrit uses his intellect properly, he will never die of hunger," he said.