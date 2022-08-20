English
    ASO written examination to be held on August 27; CPSE paper postponed amid glitch

    The commission announced the new date two days after postponing the written exam, which was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

    The examination for the post of assistant section officer, which was postponed in view of the dislocation caused by heavy rainfall and flood, will be conducted on August 27, the Odisha Public Service Commission said on Saturday. The commission announced the new date two days after postponing the written exam, which was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday.

    The move came as a relief for thousands of job aspirants who were demanding to reschedule the examination. Around 4 lakh people in 12 districts are reeling under the impact of the deluge caused by the Mahanadi following incessant rain.

    Meanwhile, Odisha Police Recruitment Board chairperson Sudhanshu Sarangi said Paper 1 of the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) for recruitment to the posts of sub-inspectors, scheduled to be held on Saturday, has been postponed because of "software issues". Protests erupted after candidates failed to download the question paper on the computers at many examination centres.

    Regretting the inconvenience, the officer said that no candidate would be denied the opportunity to appear for the examination.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 06:04 pm
