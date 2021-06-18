MARKET NEWS

Wipro to roll out salary hike for 80% employees effective September 2021

This is the second hike in the calendar year. This comes at a time when there is a huge war for talent.

Swathi Moorthy
June 18, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST

Wipro to roll out salary hikes for over 80 percent of the employees effective September 2021. This is the second hike in 2021.

“Wipro Limited will initiate merit salary increases (MSI) for all eligible employees up to Band B3 (Assistant Manager and below), effective September 1, 2021. In January 2021, the company had announced salary hikes for eligible employees in these bands, who form 80 percent of the company’s workforce – this is the second hike in this calendar year," the company said in a statement.


 "As announced earlier, all eligible employees above band C1 (Managers and above) will receive pay hikes effective June 1. On average, the increments will be in the high single digits for offshore employees while it will be in the mid-single digits for onsite employees. The company will reward top performers with substantially higher increases," the statement added.

Its larger peer TCS was the first to announce the hike for this fiscal effective April 1, 2021. These hikes come at a time when there is a huge war for quality talent. Infosys is yet to make an announcement.

The top four IT firms will hire close to a lakh freshers in FY22, in addition to experienced professionals as the demand for technology services increase enterprises across the world invest in digital transformation.
Swathi Moorthy
TAGS: #salary hikes #Wipro
first published: Jun 18, 2021 04:18 pm

