Wipro to invest $1bn in AI capabilities over 3 years, to train all 2.5 lakh employees on AI

Wipro has launched an AI-first ecosystem Wipro ai360 and is looking to integrate AI into every platform or solution that it uses internally or as part of its solutions to clients, the company said in a statement on July 12. For this, the company will invest $1 billion over the next three years to advance AI capabilities.

For the same, the tech company will train all 2.5 employees on AI fundamentals and responsible use of AI over the course of the next 12 months, it stated.

The IT major said that the investments will focus on expanding AI, its data and analytics solutions, developing new R&D and platforms, and also enhancing FullStride Cloud and Consulting capabilities.

It will pull in capabilities across cloud and partnerships; data analytics and AI; design and consulting, cybersecurity, as well as engineering will be leveraged to develop new solutions and embed AI into all processes and practices.

This marks the latest in a long line of investments by IT companies into AI capabilities, when generative AI holds the potential to significantly transform the industry.

“Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field,” said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director at Wipro Limited. “Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work.”

As per the statement, the platform will bring together 30,000 people working on data analytics and AI in the company along with the tech ecosystem from the company's four major business lines.

Wipro will also look to invest in "cutting-edge" startups through Wipro Ventures. It is also going to launch a seed accelerator program for startups focussed on generative AI, to train them to become enterprise-ready.