Winds of change at PwC India; new Chairman Sanjeev Krishan announces his A-team across verticals

PwC India Chairman Sanjeev Krishan, who assumed charge on January 1, 2021, has hit the ground running and announced a new leadership team across various verticals on January 4, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

“Arnab Basu (earlier the tech consulting leader) will take over as the new advisory leader, Sanjay Tolia , (earlier the markets leader) is the tax and regulatory services leader, Dinesh Arora takes over as Deals Leader ( a role held by Sanjeev Krishan before he became the chairman) and Vivek Prasad becomes the markets leader,” said one of the individuals cited above.

“Manpreet Singh Ahuja will become the Chief Digital Officer, a new vertical at the firm. There is no change in the audit vertical which will continue to be headed by Vivek Subramanian,” said a second individual.

“ The new chairman has also created a young partners forum which will be represented by Manisha Jain,” a third individual added.

Both the individuals spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

A PwC spokesperson wasn’t available for immediate comment.

(The is a developing story. Please check back for updates)