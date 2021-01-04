MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Winds of change at PwC India; new Chairman Sanjeev Krishan announces his A-team across verticals

Arnab Basu will take over as the new advisory leader, Sanjay Tolia is the tax and regulatory services leader, Dinesh Arora takes over as Deals Leader, a role held by Sanjeev Krishan before he became the chairman, and Vivek Prasad becomes the markets leader.

Ashwin Mohan
January 04, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST

PwC India Chairman Sanjeev Krishan, who assumed charge on January 1, 2021, has hit the ground running and announced a new leadership team across various verticals on January 4, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

“Arnab Basu (earlier the tech consulting leader) will take over as the new advisory leader, Sanjay Tolia , (earlier the markets leader) is the tax and regulatory services  leader, Dinesh Arora takes over as Deals Leader ( a role held by Sanjeev Krishan before he became the chairman) and Vivek Prasad becomes the markets leader,” said one of the individuals cited above.

“Manpreet Singh Ahuja will become the Chief Digital Officer, a new vertical at the firm. There is no change in the audit vertical which will continue to be headed by Vivek Subramanian,” said a second individual.

“ The new chairman has also created a young partners forum which will be represented by Manisha Jain,” a third individual added.

Both the individuals spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Close

A PwC spokesperson wasn’t available for immediate comment.

(The is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Ashwin Mohan
TAGS: #PWC #Sanjeev Krishan
first published: Jan 4, 2021 06:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.