Windrose Capital to invest over Rs 200cr in startups

Venture capital firm Windrose Capital on Monday said it plans to invest over Rs 200 crore in startups in India over next two years.

The company announced initial closing of 'The Next Billion Fund' which will invest up to USD 30 million (approximately Rs 214 crore) in early stage high growth startups across the country.

Windrose Capital has already made investments in multiple startups from financial services, healthcare logistics, and AI-based data insights space.

"The firm is in advance talks with over a dozen more companies from different sectors and will be looking to complete several more investments before the end of this quarter," Windrose said in a statement.

Windrose Capital Managing Partner Rohit Goyal said the fund is expected to be exhausted within two years.

"We exist to serve this opportunity by enabling potential Indian unicorns to arrive on the global stage," Goyal said.