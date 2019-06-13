App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the second person of Indian-origin to head Benckiser?

He is the second Indian after Rakesh Kapoor to be appointed as Reckitt Benckiser CEO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian-origin PepsiCo executive Laxman Narasimhan was on June 12 named the next chief executive officer of the British FMCG major Reckitt Benckiser (RB). The 52-year-old would join RB as CEO-designate, following which he would be appointed to the company’s board as an executive director with effect from July 16. He would become group CEO with effect from September 1, succeeding incumbent Rakesh Kapoor. Kapoor will leave the company by the end of this year.

Narasimhan holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune, the masters in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School, both of which are at the University of Pennsylvania.

Before his association with PepsiCo, Narasimhan was a director and location manager at McKinsey’s New Delhi office, where he worked for almost 19 years until 2012. Having worked across multiple industries like consumer, retail, energy, manufacturing, technology and healthcare; he has also led assignments in the public sector, education and skill-building in particular, according to the World Economic Forum.

Close

Reckitt, which is best known in India for brands like Dettol, Harpic, Strepsils and Air wick, and is largely a producer of health, hygiene and home products, is trying to expand its presence beyond these products by pushing personal care brands like Veet and Durex.

related news

With the industry battling a shift to the e-commerce arena, the consumer goods company is looking to tap its newly-appointed chief’s digital know-how to improve its own capabilities amidst the sluggish performance of many mainstream brands, Mint reported. He served as the chief commercial officer at PepsiCo where he was directly in charge of the online sales platforms.

Food industry veteran Narasimhan, the second Indian to take charge at the position, was RB’s choice after Kapoor’s eight-year-long tenure that ended as he stepped down following a cyber-attack, manufacturing glitches and other woes at Reckitt.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #FMCG goods #Laxman Narasimhan #Reckitt Benckiser

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.