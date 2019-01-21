Who is Anshul Ambani? Anil Ambani's youngest son joins Reliance Group as management trainee

Anshul Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani's 23-year-old son, joined group company Reliance Infrastructure as a trainee last week, after completing his graduation in December 2018.



Excited to have my brother @AmbaniAnshul back from university, and joining us at the group. Time to kick it

— Anmol A Ambani (@anmol_ambani) January 18, 2019

Welcoming him on board, Anshul's older brother Anmol Ambani tweeted:

After graduating from Stern School of Business, New York University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Anshul returned to India to work with the Reliance Group. He attended the American School before that, where he completed his International Baccalaureate (IB) programme in 2014.

Reliance Infrastructure, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of the group, is the holding company of the group's power generation and distribution businesses. The company is involved in many projects including Mumbai metro, Defence and road projects.

Just like Anshul, Anmol had also joined the group company Reliance Mutual Fund in 2014 as a trainee and was later inducted to Reliance Capital's board in 2016. He currently looks after the financial services business.