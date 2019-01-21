App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is Anshul Ambani? Anil Ambani's youngest son joins Reliance Group as management trainee

Anshul Ambani joined Reliance Infrastructure, the group company's EPC arm, as a trainee last week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Anshul Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani's 23-year-old son, joined group company Reliance Infrastructure as a trainee last week, after completing his graduation in December 2018.

Welcoming him on board, Anshul's older brother Anmol Ambani tweeted:

After graduating from Stern School of Business, New York University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Anshul returned to India to work with the Reliance Group. He attended the American School before that, where he completed his International Baccalaureate (IB) programme in 2014.

Reliance Infrastructure, the engineering, procurement and construction  (EPC) arm of the group, is the holding company of the group's power generation and distribution businesses. The company is involved in many projects including Mumbai metro, Defence and road projects.

Just like Anshul, Anmol had also joined the group company Reliance Mutual Fund in 2014 as a trainee and was later inducted to Reliance Capital's board in 2016. He currently looks after the financial services business.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 10:46 am

tags #Anil Ambani #Business #Companies #Reliance group

