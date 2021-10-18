Whirlpool Q2 PAT seen up 16.4% YoY to Rs 155.7 cr: KRChoksey

whirlpool_356_1657_356_21538899

KRChoksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Whirlpool to report net profit at Rs 155.7 crore up 16.4% year-on-year (up 510.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 36.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,831.4 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 16.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 279.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 210.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

