you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun Corp resumes operations at Anjar plant

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) is one of world's leading welded line pipe manufacturers, and the flagship company of the Welspun Group.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Welspun Corp Ltd on Tuesday said it has partially resumed operations at its plant in Anjar, Gujarat. The company said it has started the manufacturing of LSAW pipes at the facility. LSAW pipes are used in the petroleum and natural gas industries.

"With the requisite permission granted by district administration at Anjar, we have partially resumed our operations at our plant at Anjar, with full compliance to the conditions of operation as stipulated in the permission to avoid any infection due to COVID-19," it said.

This is a partial re-start, and rest will be started gradually, the company said.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #India #Welspun Corp

