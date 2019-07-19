App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

WEF' arm, Telangana govt ink pact to send medical supplies via drones

The pilot project, called Medicine from the Sky, will run in partnership with the state government and HealthNet Global Limited, according to an official release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network and the Telangana government announced they are set to launch an innovative project to deliver emergency medical supplies such as blood and vaccines via drones.

The pilot project, called Medicine from the Sky, will run in partnership with the state government and HealthNet Global Limited, according to an official release.

It will help facilitate decision-making in healthcare supply chains, focus on “last-mile” deliveries and address issues that affect the medical distribution system, the statement said.

Close

“We hope that through this pilot (project) with the World Economic Forum, we can inform the Centre on the regulations that can help us positively use drones and unlock the potential of India by harnessing technology,” Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT and Industries, Telangana, said.

K Hari Prasad of HealthNet Global said the project will provide an evidence-based approach for implementation of drones in healthcare.

Murat Sonmez, managing director and head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, said drones have immense applications in the healthcare sector.

The roll-out of the project in India could be transformational.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.