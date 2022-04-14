English
    Vistara to start flights connecting Coimbatore with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru from May 20

    PTI
    April 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

    Vistara on Thursday said it will start flights connecting Coimbatore with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from May 20 onwards.

    "The airline will operate daily flights to the city (Coimbatore) from Delhi and Mumbai effective May 20 and May 27 respectively; and double daily connectivity from Bengaluru starting June 3,” the airline’s statement noted.

    Coimbatore is 31st city in the country to be connected with Vistara flights, it mentioned.



