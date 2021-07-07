Vistara starts flights on Delhi-Tokyo route under air bubble arrangement

Vistara on Wednesday started operating direct flights between Delhi and Tokyo using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, according to a statement.

The inaugural flight departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 3 AM on Wednesday and landed and 2.50 AM (local time) at the Haneda airport in Tokyo, the carrier's press statement noted.

The airline's flight on Delhi-Tokyo route would be operating under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating since May 2020 under the Vande Bharat Mission and since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with around 27 countries.