Vistara renews partnership with Amadeus regarding ticket distribution services

Global travel technology company Amadeus on Friday said it had renewed its partnership with Vistara and will continue to handle ticket distribution services for the airline across the world. Amadeus, Sabre and TravelPort are the three major global distribution service (GDS) systems in India and globally. They enable transactions between airlines, hotels, travel agencies and the like."Vistara has also renewed and strengthened its distribution agreement with Amadeus ensuring worldwide distribution of a full range of the airline's content and fares to Amadeus-connected travel sellers," Amadeus said in its press release.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 03:13 pm