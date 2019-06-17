App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vistara adds 62 new flights, announces 48-hour sale

During the sale period, the passengers would be able to purchase tickets for travel between July 3 and September 26, the airline said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Increasing its flight network by more than 50 per cent, Vistara announced on June 17 that it has added 62 new flights -- connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities across the country -- from the beginning of this month. It also announced a 48-hour 'Grand Vistara Monsoon sale', which will start from 0001 hrs of June 18 and end at 2359 hrs of June 19.

During the sale period, the passengers would be able to purchase tickets for travel between July 3 and September 26, the airline said.

A tranche of the 62 new flights have already started operating and the remaining ones will start flying in the coming few days.

With the addition of 62 new flights, Vistara will now operate direct flights from Mumbai to 10 cities, adding Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai and Varanasi to the six other cities it already flies to from India's commercial capital.

The six cities are Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

"These (62) new flights represent an over 50 per cent increase in the size of the airline's network, with 170 flights a day across 24 destinations operated by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft," the airline said.

Vistara will operate aircraft on some of the new routes in a different cabin configuration from its current Airbus A320 fleet.

The airline's Boeing 737-800NG aircraft will operate in a two-class configuration of 12 business class and 156 economy seats.

"The new Airbus A320neo aircraft will operate in an all economy class configuration of 180 seats on select routes only for which the demand for premium cabins is lower," the full-service carrier said.

The chief strategy and commercial officer of Vistara, Sanjiv Kapoor, said, "Our frequent fliers have often expressed their wish to see Vistara add more flights and frequencies from Mumbai and Delhi to key destinations, and we're happy that we are now able to announce these new flights and additional frequencies."

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Business #Grand Vistara Monsoon sale #Vistara

