Vinati Organics Q2 PAT seen up 34.57% YoY to Rs 109 cr: KR Choksey

Vinati Organics | CMP: Rs 1,820 | The share was up over 2 percent after the Company said it will be expanding ATBS capacity from 40000 MT to 60000 MT. This would entail a capex of Rs 300 crore which will be funded by internal accruals and is expected to get commissioned by December 2023. The capital expenditure in Veeral Organics Private Limited (fully owned subsidiary of Vinati Organics Limited) is under progress. The total capex is approximately Rs 280 crore and the products include 2000 MT of MEHQ & Guaiacol and 30000 MT of Iso Amylene. These products are used in polymerization inhibitors, flavours, fragrances, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. The commissioning is expected by September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Vinati Organics to report net profit at Rs 109 crore up 34.57% year-on-year (up 7.18% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 36.52 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 527.5 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 38.88 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.79 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 141.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

