English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Vinati Organics Q2 PAT seen up 34.57% YoY to Rs 109 cr: KR Choksey

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 36.52 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 527.5 crore, according to KR Choksey.

    Broker Research
    October 13, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
    Vinati Organics | CMP: Rs 1,820 | The share was up over 2 percent after the Company said it will be expanding ATBS capacity from 40000 MT to 60000 MT. This would entail a capex of Rs 300 crore which will be funded by internal accruals and is expected to get commissioned by December 2023. The capital expenditure in Veeral Organics Private Limited (fully owned subsidiary of Vinati Organics Limited) is under progress. The total capex is approximately Rs 280 crore and the products include 2000 MT of MEHQ & Guaiacol and 30000 MT of Iso Amylene. These products are used in polymerization inhibitors, flavours, fragrances, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. The commissioning is expected by September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

    Vinati Organics | CMP: Rs 1,820 | The share was up over 2 percent after the Company said it will be expanding ATBS capacity from 40000 MT to 60000 MT. This would entail a capex of Rs 300 crore which will be funded by internal accruals and is expected to get commissioned by December 2023. The capital expenditure in Veeral Organics Private Limited (fully owned subsidiary of Vinati Organics Limited) is under progress. The total capex is approximately Rs 280 crore and the products include 2000 MT of MEHQ & Guaiacol and 30000 MT of Iso Amylene. These products are used in polymerization inhibitors, flavours, fragrances, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. The commissioning is expected by September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Vinati Organics to report net profit at Rs 109 crore up 34.57% year-on-year (up 7.18% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 36.52 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 527.5 crore, according to KR Choksey.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 38.88 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.79 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 141.1 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    KRChoksey_Speciality Chemical

    Close
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #KR Choksey #Result Poll #specialty chemical #Vinati Organics
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.