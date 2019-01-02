App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijaya Bank to receive 402 shares, Dena Bank 110 for every 1,000 shares of Bank of Baroda

The board of directors of BoB had decided to give its 'in-principle approval' for the amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with BoB at a meeting held on September 29, 2018, according to a release filed with the exchanges

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of Baroda announced on January 2 the fair equity share exchange ratio for shareholders of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, Bank of Baroda said Vijaya Bank shareholders will receive 402 shares of BoB for 1,000 shares held of Vijaya Bank. Dena Bank’s shareholders will receive 110 shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares.

The board of directors of BoB had decided to give its 'in-principle approval' for the amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with BoB at a meeting held on September 29, 2018, according to a release filed with the exchanges.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Dena Bank #India #Vijaya Bank

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.