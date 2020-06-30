App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, which has big Chinese investments, says Chinese apps ban is ‘in national interest’ 

Paytm counts China's Alibaba and Ant Financial as its major investors.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on June 30 that the government's ban on 59 Chinese apps was a bold move, which was in the national interest.

Paytm, run by One97 Communications, counts China's Alibaba and Ant Financial as major investors.

"Bold step in the national interest. A step towards Atmanirbhar (self reliant) App ecosystem. Time for the best Indian entrepreneurs to come forward and build the best by Indians, for Indians," he tweeted.

Alibaba and its affiliate entities own over 25 percent in One97 Communications, including Paytm Mall, Paytm Money and it's other units.

From Paytm, Flipkart to Swiggy, big Indian startups are stuffed with Chinese money

Sharma's statement is also a far cry from previous years when he touted Alibaba and his relationship with its co-founder Jack Ma as his biggest strengths. Paraphrasing a popular Hindi movie line, he said in 2015, "Mere pass ma hai… Jack Ma"

However, large Chinese investors such as Alibaba hold stakes worth billions in many startups and not just Paytm.

Alibaba itself is an investor in online grocer BigBasket, ecommerce firm Snapdeal, food delivery firm Zomato and logistics firm Xpressbees.

Chinese investors are deeply entrenched in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Virtually every unicorn, from Swiggy to Byju to Ola, has a sizable Chinese backing.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:56 am

tags #Alibaba #Chinese app ban #Jack Ma #PayTm #Vijay Shekhar Sharma

UPI, mobile wallet, card transactions jump to pre-COVID-19 levels: Report

International Flights: These domestic airlines could benefit if they fly non-stop

India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN: Here is everything you want to know

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

TikTok banned: Here's how the platform has fared in the country so far

How RBI's supervision could avert a PMC Bank-like crisis

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.