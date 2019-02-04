App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 09:24 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Vedanta says Anglo American stake buy meets governance requirements

Vedanta's statement comes days after its shares plunged on Friday, as investors were skeptical of the merits of the investment and questioned the potential returns.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Vedanta
Vedanta
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian miner Vedanta said on Monday that its foreign unit Cairn India Holdings Limited's investment in Anglo American Plc met all governance requirements.

Vedanta's statement comes days after its shares plunged on Friday, as investors were skeptical of the merits of the investment and questioned the potential returns.

The miner said on Thursday that Cairn India had paid $200 million to buy a stake in Anglo American from its parent Volcan Investments Ltd as part of its "cash management activities".
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 09:10 am

tags #Anglo American #Business #Cairn India #Companies #Vedanta

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.