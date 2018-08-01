VECV sales up 37% in July

VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, today reported 36.7 per cent increase in sales in July this year to 5,964 units. It had sold 4,363 units in July 2017, VECV said in a statement.

Eicher branded trucks and buses posted a total sales of 5,916 units last month as against 4,320 units in July, 2017, up 36.9 per cent, it said.

VECV further said that Volvo trucks clocked sales of 48 units in July 2018 as compared to 43 units in the year-ago period.