US court denies India's Go First emergency arbitration in Pratt & Whitney dispute

India’s Go Airlines was on Thursday denied a motion for emergency arbitration in its dispute with U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a court filing with the U.S. District court of Delaware showed.

The airline, also known as Go First, had in May sought an emergency arbitration to prevent it from going out of business and blamed Raytheon Technologies-owned engine maker for its financial woes and bankruptcy filing.

It alleged that the U.S. firm supplied “faulty” engines and failed to replace them on time, resulting in the grounding of half of its fleet.

Pratt & Whitney has told the court that Go First’s claim is “unfounded”.

The engine maker as well as the airline did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the court ruling.