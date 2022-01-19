US-based Hunting, Jindal SAW to invest $ 25 mn to set up precision machine shop in Nashik

Jindal Saw Q1 | Loss at Rs 26.57 crore versus profit Rs 109.44 crore, revenue at Rs 1,640.8 crore versus Rs 3,056.5 crore YoY. (Image: jindalsaw.com)

Steel pipes maker Jindal SAW Ltd and US-based Hunting Energy Services on January 19 announced that they will set up a precision machine shop in a joint venture for an initial investment amount of up to $25 million (about Rs 175 crore)

As part of the deal, Jindal SAW will own 51 percent of the joint venture while Hunting Energy will own the remaining 49 percent.

Hunting and Jindal SAW will build a dedicated premium connection threading facility in Nashik by the end of 2022 over an area of 1,30,000 sqft with an annual capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes,

The facility will have three threading lines over time with an annual capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes. It is anticipated that the venture will employ approximately 100 staff members once fully operational and will achieve close to 70% incapacity in the second year of its operation.

Jindal SAW and Hunting Energy expects the potential annual market size for premium oil country tubular goods in India to be close to $ 200 million.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In this JV, Jindal SAW Ltd will bring its location-specific capabilities and leverage its expertise in mobilizing the workforce for the project. Hunting will provide its patented premium connection technology to thread premium connection on the full range of seamless tubing and casing used mainly in deep drilling activities in the oil and gas sector, the companies said in a press release.