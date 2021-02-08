Upgraded New Delhi Railway Station in the works: here is what we can expect

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 6,500 crore and is expected to be completed in around four years.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on February 3 received Request for Quotation (RFQ) bids from nine national and international players for the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station, which are pending technical evaluation.

The total cost for the flagship project is estimated at Rs 6,500 crore and is expected to be completed in around four years on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model.

It will be the first such project undertaken on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Delhi-NCR.

Here is what we can expect from the makeover:

>> Nearly 5 lakh commuters use the New Delhi Railway Station daily, and it will now be connected to the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line to Delhi-NCR, the Airport Express Line Metro, and the Indira Gandhi International Airport, The Economic Times reported.

>> Two Multi-Modal Transport Hubs (MMTH) on either side of the planned dome terminal and a minimum of two arrival and departure points each at the concourse level, is in the works.

>> Entries will be at Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, DDU Marg, and Minto Road; while exits will be on Bhavbhuti Marg, Chelmsford Road, DB Gupta Road, JLN Marg, and Minto Road.

>> The redevelopment is likely to include new elevated roads around the station to decongest traffic flow.

>> The upgraded station will also have a ‘pedestrian boulevard’ for high-street shopping options for commuters, the report added.

>> For pedestrians, integrated and marked non-motorized vehicle paths, green tracks, and cycle tracks are proposed.

>> Commuters will now also get ample parking space with plans for multi-level parking for 40 buses and 2,000 cars.

>> Plans are also afoot for passenger facilities such as restrooms, lounges, and food courts along the lines of what is available at airports.

>> Automated travellators and walkways with designated seating space is also on the cards.

>> Besides the railway station itself, the property will also include redeveloped railway office, staff quarters, and ancillary railway works.

>> Further, a 40-story twin tower with retail space is included in the proposal, the report said.