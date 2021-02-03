RLDA receives nine RFQ bids for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 6,500 crore and is expected to be completed in around four years.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has received Request for Quotation (RFQ) bids from nine national and international players for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station.

The companies are: Arabian Construction Company, Adani Railways Transport Ltd, BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding (DIFC) Pvt. Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pte. Ltd, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, GMR Highways Ltd, Omaxe Ltd and Elpis Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

These companies will now undergo technical evaluation.

In the next stage RLDA will float the Request for Proposal (RFP) for selected participants who get qualified in the technical process.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 6,500 crore and is expected to be completed in around four years.

Also Read: RLDA to conduct virtual roadshows on the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station

The development follows the pre-bid meetings and virtual roadshows that apprised the stakeholders of various developments and elicited feedback on the project.

New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment is a flagship project of RLDA, and the first to be undertaken on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Delhi-NCR. It will incur the capital expenditure at around $680 million and will be developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model.

Also Read: 20 domestic, global firms participate in pre-bid meeting for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment

The project, which offers multiple revenue streams to the developer, including revenue from real estate rights, is slated to be completed in around four years. The concession period is for 60 years.

"The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station is our flagship project that will stimulate economic development of NCR. The project attracted interest from various national and international stakeholders. The project will be instrumental in augmenting the local economy, generating employment opportunities and boosting the tourism potential of Delhi-NCR, ensuring inclusive development for aspirational India," said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA.