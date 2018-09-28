App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Union Bank sues Nirav Modi in Hong Kong court over fraud: Report

The bank is demanding Modi – who owns a chain of jewellery shops from Hong Kong to New York -- pay more than USD 5.49 million plus interest, after both firms allegedly defaulted on repayments, the report said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Union Bank of India has taken fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi to a court in Hong Kong after two of his companies defaulted on more than USD 5.49 million in credit facilities, according to a media report.

The bank claimed in a writ filed at the High Court on Wednesday that the Mumbai-born businessman, wanted over a massive financial scam in his home country, guaranteed two loans made to Firestone Trading Private on October 21, 2011 and Firestar Diamond on November 15, 2011, South China Morning Post reported.

The bank is demanding Modi – who owns a chain of jewellery shops from Hong Kong to New York -- pay more than USD 5.49 million plus interest, after both firms allegedly defaulted on repayments, the report said.

Modi, 47, has been on the run since February after Indian authorities launched an investigation into his alleged involvement in a Rs 13,400 crore scam against the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

related news

The Post reported in April that Indian authorities had submitted a request to Hong Kong's Department of Justice for the provisional arrest of the diamond merchant, who was believed to have been hiding in the city before apparently moving to Britain.

Modi and his uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi are accused of defrauding banks by raising loans from overseas branches of Indian lenders, using fraudulent guarantees. They have denied wrongdoing.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 08:20 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Nirav Modi #Union Bank of India

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.