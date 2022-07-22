English
    Union Bank of India to mop up Rs 1,320 crore by issuing bonds

    The bank said it has accepted bids of Rs 1,320 crore in an issue of Rs 2,100 crore with a base issue size of Rs 600 crore and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,500 crore.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
    Union Bank intends to raise capital funds not exceeding Rs 8,100 crore: Union Bank aims to secure capital funds not exceeding Rs 8,100 crore by raising equity capital not more than Rs 3,800 crore and issuing AT 1 / Tier 2 bonds not exceeding Rs 4,300 crore.

    Union Bank of India on Friday said it will raise Rs 1,320 crore next week by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

    The bank said it has accepted bids of Rs 1,320 crore in an issue of Rs 2,100 crore with a base issue size of Rs 600 crore and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,500 crore.

    The unsecured, subordinated, taxable, non-convertible, perpetual, fully paid-up Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds in the nature of debentures will carry coupon at 8.69 per cent per annum, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing.

    The fund raised will be eligible to be included as additional tier-I capital of the bank, it said.

    Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date and they are often considered a type of equity, not debt. Even as such bonds are not redeemable, they pay a steady flow of interest forever.

    The bank said it will allot bonds to the allottees on July 25, 2022.

    Crisil Ratings and India Ratings & Research have rated these bonds as high investment grade AA rating with a stable outlook.
    PTI
