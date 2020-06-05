App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unemployment at 5.8% for FY19, troubling but still lower than 45-year high in FY18

Labour force participation rate for working age population (15 years and above) rose slightly to 50.2 percent in FY19, from 49.8 percent in FY18

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image (PTI)
Representative image (PTI)

Unemployment in India stood at 5.8 percent in FY19, down from a four-decade high of 6.1 percent in FY18, data from the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed. The data was from the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted by the NSO and released on June 4.

Along age-lines, unemployment among those in the 15-29 age bracket fell from 17.8 percent to 17.3 percent.

Gender-wise, for females, the unemployment slipped to 5.2 percent in FY19 from 5.7 percent in FY18. For males, it went from 6.2 percent to 6 percent.

Close

Demography-wise, unemployment in villages fell to 5 percent from 5.3 percent, while in cities it marginally increased from 7.7 percent to 7.8 percent.

related news

For the same period, labour force participation rate (LFPR) for working age population (15 years and above) rose slightly to 50.2 percent in FY19 from 49.8 percent in FY18.

Gender-wise, female LFPR was better at 24.5 percent compared to 23.3 percent the previous year, while for males it fell to 75.5 percent from 75.8 percent. Demography-wise LFPR remained stable in cities and marginally improved in rural areas.

Notably, the Centre had withheld the unemployment data for FY18 last year, till completion of the election period. Once released, the numbers reflected a dismal picture – with unemployment at a 45-year high.

The numbers for FY18 indicate that employment was impacted by demonetisation and implementation of Goods & Services Tax (GST), Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy told Business Standard, adding: “Ideally, FY19 should have shown an improvement but it has not changed significantly.”

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #labour #NSO #unemployment

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0: As restaurants open from June 8, here's how dine-in experience will change

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0: As restaurants open from June 8, here's how dine-in experience will change

Unfazed by pandemic, Bank of Japan to keep economic recovery view: Sources

Unfazed by pandemic, Bank of Japan to keep economic recovery view: Sources

Forget bi-annual appraisals in 2020 as India Inc rushes to save costs amid COVID-19

Forget bi-annual appraisals in 2020 as India Inc rushes to save costs amid COVID-19

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.