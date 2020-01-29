UK launches 4-mn pound Innovation Challenge Fund in India

The UK government has launched 4 million pound (about Rs 37 crore) fund in India to support collaborative research into emerging technologies. Innovation Challenge Fund will encourage industry and academia to collaborate and develop tech solutions for social, economic and environmental challenges in India, a statement said.

The initiative is focused on two major tech clusters: artificial intelligence/ data in Karnataka and future mobility in Maharashtra.

The successful bidders will likely have international partners, including from the UK, the statement said.