Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:47 AM IST

UK launches 4-mn pound Innovation Challenge Fund in India

The initiative is focused on two major tech clusters: artificial intelligence/ data in Karnataka and future mobility in Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The UK government has launched 4 million pound (about Rs 37 crore) fund in India to support collaborative research into emerging technologies. Innovation Challenge Fund will encourage industry and academia to collaborate and develop tech solutions for social, economic and environmental challenges in India, a statement said.

The successful bidders will likely have international partners, including from the UK, the statement said.

The challenge fund is looking for proposals in areas of safety and convenience, technology leap (energy storage tech, temperature controlled transport, drone mobility), connectivity, and recycling and upgrading apart from smart mobility.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:32 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.