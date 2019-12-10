App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

UCO cuts MCLR by 10 basis points across tenors

The revised one-year MCLR now stands at 8.30 per cent, down from the existing 8.40 per cent, the state-run lender said in a release.

UCO Bank has lowered its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenors with effect from Tuesday.

The revised overnight, one-month, three-month and six month tenor MCLR have been slashed by 10 basis points, it said.

The revised overnight, one-month, three-month and six month tenor MCLR have been slashed by 10 basis points, it said.

This will lead to all MCLR-linked loans becoming cheaper by way of similar reductions, UCO Bank said.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Business #UCO Bank

