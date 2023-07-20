Twitter withholds Manipur women violence related posts and videos in India

Twitter is withholding content related to horrific video of Kuki women in Manipur

Videos and posts related to the horrific incident of Kuki tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur are being withheld in India on social media platforms such as Twitter in response to legal demands from the country, Moneycontrol has found.

This development comes after Twitter was reportedly pulled up by the Indian government for hosting such videos on the platform.

The video has evoked widespread condemnation from various parts of the country, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being criticised for the law and order situation in the state, where they are also in power. The state has been embroiled in violence for the last past couple of months.

Additionally, internet has remained suspended in the state for over 70 days. Post the video going viral on social media on July 19, it was learnt that the incident happened in May. The mismatch between the actual date of the incident and the spread of the videos can be attributed to the internet situation in the northeastern state.

On Twitter, posts related to the incident by academician Ashok Swain have been withheld in India. "This Tweet from @ashoswai has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," says the post. Such tweets can only be withheld in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

However, the actual post can still be accessed outside India, or by accessing a VPN. Moneycontrol accessed the post through a VPN, which showed that Swain was criticising the Indian government for the violence.

Another tweet by user Zogam Mosi, who describes themselves as social media influencer on their Twitter bio had made a post with screenshots from the video and made a call for "raise our voices" against the violence in Manipur.

That tweet too has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

A tweet by author Sangita Nambiar with screenshots from the video, too, has been withheld in the country. The post questions the silence of the BJP, National Commission for Women, Women and Child Development minister around the issue.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Twitter and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology with queries in this regard. The article will be updated when a response is received.

It is also important to know that Twitter has stopped sharing content takedown details with Lumen Database, which was a principal source for journalists and researchers into blocking orders sent by governments to the micro-blogging site.